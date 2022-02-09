  • Facebook
    Kurt Zouma cat kicking incident: Thousands sign petition demanding prosecution

    West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has said he is "deeply sorry" after disturbing footage showed him kicking his cat across his kitchen floor.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Stratford, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
    Trouble continues to brew for West Ham defender Kurt Zouma after a disturbing video of him kicking and slapping his cat grew widespread anger and criticism, forcing the Frenchman to apologise for his behaviour. Petitions demanding action against Zouma have gathered pace, with thousands signing in support of prosecuting the footballer for animal cruelty.

    West Ham had on Tuesday condemned the shocking video of Zouma kicking his cat across the kitchen floor. Clips, obtained by The Sun, show the 27-year-old Frenchman slapping his pet's face and another hurling a pair of shoes as the cat tries to escape. Zouma's brother, Yoan, filmed the disturbing footage posted on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round win at Kidderminster.

    Following the incident, the defender apologised for the attack and insisted the incident was an isolated one. Read more

    However, people are unwilling to settle down for an apology and want the West Ham defender to face strict punishment for his uncalled for action. One petition, addressed to the police, calling for Zouma to be prosecuted for animal cruelty, has received more than close to 70,000 signatures within 24 hours.

    Another petition addressed to RSPCA bosses and Commissioner of the Met Police, Cressida Dick, called for Zouma's animals to be rescued from the footballer place and has received more than 1,700 signatures.

    According to reports, the Metropolitan Police have chosen not to investigate the incident, and, as things stand, Zouma will not face any criminal charges. In a statement, the police said, "We are currently liaising with the RSPCA with a view to carrying out a joint investigation into the matter. Enquiries remain ongoing, and we will provide further updates in due course."

    Meanwhile, reports added that Essex Police are also enquiring about the incident. This comes even as the RSPCA, who have the power to prosecute Zouma, suggested that it could investigate the matter. The RSPCA's prosecutions carry a maximum five years in prison for the most serious offences.

    "This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal for punishment or otherwise. We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us, and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare," an RSPCA spokesperson said.

    Following West Ham's 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday, manager David Moyes was quizzed over his decision to play Kurt Zouma despite the recent incident. "No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing, and the club is dealing with it, so that is a separate matter," Moyes replied.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
