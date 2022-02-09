  • Facebook
    Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz dares Kurt Zouma to kick him after shocking cat video

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
    West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has said he is "deeply sorry" after disturbing footage showed him kicking his cat across his kitchen floor.

    West Ham defender Kurt Zouma's shocking video of him abusing his cat has sparked massive outrage across social media platforms, with former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz now daring the Frenchmen to kick him instead. The challenge from the Polish mixed martial artist comes even as pressure mounts on West Ham manager David Moyes to suspend Zouma.

    The 27-year-old has been embroiled in a massive controversy after a video of him kicking, slapping and hurling a pair of shoes a defenceless cat with force went viral. Zouma's brother, Yoan, filmed the disturbing footage posted on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round win at Kidderminster. Following the incident, the defender apologised for the attack and said he was 'deeply sorry'.

    Even as online petitions demanding Zouma's prosecution for animal cruelty gathers pace, netizens continue to slam West Ham for playing Kurt Zouma in their Premier League 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday evening. The defender was booed every time he touched the ball at London Stadium.

    Among those was former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who sent a message to the Frenchman on Twitter. "If you are so tough mother****er, Kurt Zouma, try to kick me. What a piece of shit. No tolerance for animal cruelty," wrote Blachowicz.

    Earlier, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre expressed distress over the video, adding that Zouma's actions were 'truly disgusting'. "I'm struggling to put into words how I feel about this distressing footage. Truly disgusting actions from Kurt Zouma, who is meant to be a role model. No helpless animal should ever be subject to abuse like this. I would like to know how West Ham plan to punish these actions?" the Scottish wrestler tweeted.

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Another WWE superstar Killian Dain, who goes by the ring name Big Damo, called for people to report the shocking incident on RSPCA's website. "This video will obviously go viral due to Kurt Zouma being a Premier League footballer, but for everyone back home, if you see or suspect any animal abuse, please check out the RSPCA website to report any cruelty or to donate to the cause," the Irish wrestler tweeted.

    Essex Police are currently investigating the incident, which has caused massive upset among supporters and been slammed by many within the football community. This comes even as the RSPCA, who have the power to prosecute Zouma, suggested that it could investigate the matter. The RSPCA's prosecutions carry a maximum of five years in prison for the most serious offences.

    Following West Ham's 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday, manager David Moyes was quizzed over his decision to play Kurt Zouma despite the recent incident. "No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing, and the club is dealing with it, so that is a separate matter," Moyes replied.

    In a statement earlier, West Ham condemned the actions of Zouma. "We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals," the statement added.

