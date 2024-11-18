Health

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin

Know about 7 antioxidant-rich foods for glowing, healthy skin. These foods can help protect your skin from damage and promote a youthful complexion.

Antioxidants are compounds that help protect the body's cells.

Antioxidant foods

Eating antioxidant-rich foods helps prevent various skin problems.

Blueberries

Blueberries, rich in vitamins C and E, give skin a glow.

Tomatoes

Lycopene in tomatoes protects the skin from sun damage.

Pomegranates

Antioxidants in pomegranates reduce signs of aging and maintain youthfulness.

Avocados

Avocado, rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, protects the skin.

Dark chocolate

Antioxidants in dark chocolate reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Spinach

Spinach contains vitamin A, which helps keep skin hydrated and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Green tea

Catechins antioxidants in green tea protect the skin.

