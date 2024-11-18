Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin

Health
Know about 7 antioxidant-rich foods for glowing, healthy skin. These foods can help protect your skin from damage and promote a youthful complexion.
Antioxidants are compounds that help protect the body's cells.
Eating antioxidant-rich foods helps prevent various skin problems.
Blueberries, rich in vitamins C and E, give skin a glow.
Lycopene in tomatoes protects the skin from sun damage.
Antioxidants in pomegranates reduce signs of aging and maintain youthfulness.
Avocado, rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, protects the skin.
Antioxidants in dark chocolate reduce wrinkles and fine lines.
Spinach contains vitamin A, which helps keep skin hydrated and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
Catechins antioxidants in green tea protect the skin.