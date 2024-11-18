India's Electric 2-Wheeler market surpasses 1 Million sales; read details

India's electric vehicle sales have crossed the one million unit milestone in retail sales, marking a significant achievement for the electric two-wheeler (e2W) sector.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 7:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

E Bikes on Sale

Ola Electric, TVS, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy captured 83% of the market, with Ola Electric leading sales at 37%. Maharashtra emerged as the top state, selling 182,035 units, capturing an 18% share of total sales.

article_image2

Okinawa E-bikes

Milestone Achievement

As per recent vehicle data (as of November 12, 2024), India's overall retail sales of electric two-wheelers have surpassed one million units, reaching 1,000,987 units between January 1 and November 11, 2024.

article_image3

This milestone marks the first time 1 million units have been crossed in a calendar year. The electric two-wheeler segment accounts for 59.54% of the total 1.68 million EVs sold across all vehicle categories in India during this period, highlighting its role as a key driver of EV market growth.

article_image4

Rapid Growth in the EV Market

The current year is on track to conclude with record e2W sales, estimated between 1.1 and 1.2 million units. With only 50 days remaining in 2024, the electric two-wheeler segment is projected to experience a 34% year-on-year increase over the previous year's sales figures.

This growth trajectory aligns with recent trends: Sales in 2023 already increased by 36% compared to 2022. Over four years, from 156,325 units in 2021 to the current figures, this surge represents a 540% growth, demonstrating the segment's rapid expansion.

article_image5

India's Electric Vehicle Market Composition

As of November 11, 2024, India's total EV market has seen 1.68 million vehicles sold across various segments. Of these, electric two-wheelers hold the largest share with 59.54%, followed by electric three-wheelers at 34.96% (587,782 units).

Electric passenger vehicles are the third largest segment with 4.94% (83,076 units), while commercial EVs represent a smaller 0.53% share, including 5,259 light goods carriers, 3,512 buses, and 180 heavy goods carriers.

This distribution highlights the prominence of e2Ws and their crucial role in driving the country's overall EV market forward.

article_image6

Market Shares of Leading Companies

Retail sales data indicates that Ola Electric, TVS Motor Co., Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy dominate the Indian e2W market, collectively capturing 82.79% of the segment's sales.

Ola Electric leads with 376,550 units (37% share), followed by TVS with 187,301 units (19%), Bajaj Auto with 157,528 units (16%), and Ather Energy with 107,350 units (10.72%). See October 2024 electric two-wheeler sales data.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Vientiane, Laos AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Vientiane, Laos

GROUNDBREAKING! Severe Covid-19 may shrink cancer tumors, new study reveals virus effects shk

GROUNDBREAKING! Severe Covid-19 may shrink cancer tumors, new study reveals virus effects

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin dmn

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin dmn

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin

Vitamin C power: Drinks to supercharge your immunity dmn

Vitamin C power: Drinks to supercharge your immunity

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon