Siuuu! Ronaldo thanks fans after reaching 400 million Instagram followers (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate becoming the first celebrity to reach 400 million followers on the social media platform.

Manchester United legend and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers of this generation. Even though the 37-year-old has faced fierce criticism for his recent form at Old Trafford, the legendary player continues to receive love from his fans, and his increasing Instagram followers is proof.

Ronaldo took to the social media platform to thank his fans after becoming the first celebrity to reach 400 million followers on Instagram. The Manchester United star celebrated this milestone in quintessential Ronaldo style in a video message.

The Portugues said, "Hi guys, 400 million… wow. What a number. Now I can say 'Siuuu!"

"It's fantastic, what a moment for me. Without you, none of this is possible. From the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you. Keep going like that. I will share my life with you, all the things with you because you deserve it," the striker added.

"Thank you very much, and let's do it for another 100, 200 million. Thank you guys," Ronaldo concluded.

As of February 22, Ronaldo enjoys 404 million followers on Instagram. Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentina striker, is the next most followed footballer on the social media platform with 308 million followers. The PSG star and Brazilian forward Neymar is third with 170 million followers.

Reports suggest Ronaldo, who charges 1.6 million dollars per post, makes close to 40 million dollars annually from Instagram with sponsored posts. The Manchester United legend, who follows only 502 accounts on the social media platform, boasts an average of 10 million' likes' for each post.

Kylie Jenner is the second most followed celebrity on Instagram, with 311 followers. Lionel Messi ranks 3rd, followed by Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson, who boasts of 298 million followers.

