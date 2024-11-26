Champions League predictions: Man City vs Feyenoord, Sporting vs Arsenal, Bayern vs PSG & more

The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 5 features several crucial matches, with big clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Barcelona vying to secure a spot in the knockouts.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

The 'new' UEFA Champions League enters its second half, with Matchday 5 promising to be a pivotal moment in the competition. 24 of 36 clubs will advance to the knockout stages, but only the top eight will secure a direct spot in the last 16.

article_image2

Nine matches are scheduled for Tuesday, with several big clubs facing must-win situations. Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of the 2020 final, with both teams desperate for a win. Bayern Munich looks like the team in better form as they have won six games since then but PSG is struggling in Europe despite winning domestically.

article_image3

Manchester City aim to end their five-game losing streak against Feyenoord, but the Dutch side will give a stiff competition and has performed well in away matches.

article_image4


FC Barcelona face a surprise package in Brest, as the Ligue 1 side has impressed in Europe despite struggling in league games.

article_image5

Arsenal look to build on their Premier League win over Nottingham Forest against a Sporting CP side that has undergone a managerial change. After beating Manchester City in Ruben Amorim's final game in charge, Sporting went on to beat Taca de Portugal 6-0 and is looking dangerous.

article_image6

AC Milan seek to continue their European momentum against a point-less Slovan Bratislava, while Atletico Madrid travel to the Czech capital to face Sparta Prague.
 

article_image7

Inter aim to maintain their European clean sheet record against a struggling RB Leipzig, who has lost four in a row. 
 

article_image8


Atalanta seek to extend their four-game clean sheet streak in the Champions League while Bayer Leverkusen aim to solidify their top-eight spot with a win over Red Bull Salzburg.

