Champions League predictions: Man City vs Feyenoord, Sporting vs Arsenal, Bayern vs PSG & more

The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 5 features several crucial matches, with big clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Barcelona vying to secure a spot in the knockouts.

The 'new' UEFA Champions League enters its second half, with Matchday 5 promising to be a pivotal moment in the competition. 24 of 36 clubs will advance to the knockout stages, but only the top eight will secure a direct spot in the last 16.

Nine matches are scheduled for Tuesday, with several big clubs facing must-win situations. Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of the 2020 final, with both teams desperate for a win. Bayern Munich looks like the team in better form as they have won six games since then but PSG is struggling in Europe despite winning domestically.

Manchester City aim to end their five-game losing streak against Feyenoord, but the Dutch side will give a stiff competition and has performed well in away matches.



FC Barcelona face a surprise package in Brest, as the Ligue 1 side has impressed in Europe despite struggling in league games.

Arsenal look to build on their Premier League win over Nottingham Forest against a Sporting CP side that has undergone a managerial change. After beating Manchester City in Ruben Amorim's final game in charge, Sporting went on to beat Taca de Portugal 6-0 and is looking dangerous.

AC Milan seek to continue their European momentum against a point-less Slovan Bratislava, while Atletico Madrid travel to the Czech capital to face Sparta Prague.



Inter aim to maintain their European clean sheet record against a struggling RB Leipzig, who has lost four in a row.





Atalanta seek to extend their four-game clean sheet streak in the Champions League while Bayer Leverkusen aim to solidify their top-eight spot with a win over Red Bull Salzburg.

