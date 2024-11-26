Who is Zainab Ravdjee? All about Nagarjuna's 2nd son Akhil Akkineni's engagement

Akhil, sharing his happiness with fans on Instagram, posted a photo with the caption: "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged."

Excitement is in the air for the Akkineni family as Akhil Akkineni announces his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. Nagarjuna Akkineni officially shared the joyous news, extending his heartfelt blessings to the couple and warmly welcoming Zainab into the family.

Akhil, sharing his happiness with fans on Instagram, posted a photo with the caption: "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged." The announcement sparked celebrations among fans, with congratulatory messages flooding social media.

The engagement comes amidst preparations for another big event in the family: Naga Chaitanya's wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, scheduled for December 4 at Annapurna Studios.