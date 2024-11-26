Who is Zainab Ravdjee? All about Nagarjuna's 2nd son Akhil Akkineni's engagement
Excitement is in the air for the Akkineni family as Akhil Akkineni announces his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. Nagarjuna Akkineni officially shared the joyous news, extending his heartfelt blessings to the couple and warmly welcoming Zainab into the family.
Akhil, sharing his happiness with fans on Instagram, posted a photo with the caption: "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged." The announcement sparked celebrations among fans, with congratulatory messages flooding social media.
The engagement comes amidst preparations for another big event in the family: Naga Chaitanya's wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, scheduled for December 4 at Annapurna Studios.
This marks a new chapter for Akhil after a rocky personal past. In 2017, he called off his wedding with Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of business tycoon GVK, months before the planned Italy ceremony. Reports suggested that an argument at Hyderabad airport led to the split, despite attempts by both families to reconcile. While Akhil shifted focus to his acting career, Shriya moved to the US to grow her fashion brand.
Professionally, Akhil is gearing up for a fresh start after a challenging period in his career. Despite setbacks with films like Akhil, Majnu, and the recent flop Agent, Akhil remains optimistic.
He has two projects lined up for early next year. The first, titled Dheera, is being produced by UV Creations and marks the directorial debut of Anil. The second film, under his family's Annapurna Studios banner, will be helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu, known for Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.