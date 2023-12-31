Shocking twists: Football's five major surprises of 2023

The year 2023 in football was a rollercoaster of unexpected events, featuring triumphs, upsets, and controversies that left fans in awe.

It has been a whirlwind year of football, filled with excitement and unexpected twists. The year 2023 brought moments to cherish and some to forget, encompassing the good, the bad, and the astonishing.

5. Bayern Munich's Upset by Third Division FC Saarbrücken

In a shocking turn of events, football giants Bayern Munich faced defeat against third-division side FC Saarbrücken. Despite their unparalleled dominance in German football, Bayern experienced an unexpected setback at Ludwigsparkstadion. Thomas Müller's early goal hinted at business as usual, but a remarkable comeback by Saarbrücken, with goals from Patrick Sontheimer and Marcel Gaus, secured an historic victory. This unexpected loss was one for the books, especially considering Bayern's vast financial superiority.

4. Girona's Rise in LaLiga

Historically, Real Madrid and Barcelona have enjoyed a near-duopoly in LaLiga, with Atlético de Madrid being the only exception in recent times. However, the 2023 season witnessed a surprising shift, courtesy of Girona. Despite their modest squad, Girona, part of the City Football Group, showcased a stellar performance. Their impressive 10th-place finish in the previous LaLiga campaign set the stage for a remarkable 2023. Girona's 4-2 victory against Barcelona highlighted their 14 wins in 18 games, positioning them just behind Real Madrid in goal difference. Could 2024 witness an even greater upset in Spanish football history?

3. Chelsea's Unexpected Struggles

On the contrasting end of the spectrum, Chelsea faced a tumultuous year marked by exorbitant spending and lackluster performances. With a billion pounds invested, two British record transfers, and managerial changes, Chelsea's 2023 was defined by financial extravagance and on-field disappointments. Despite Mauricio Pochettino's promising moments, Chelsea's staggering number of Premier League losses (19) and a points tally resembling a relegation-threatened side raised eyebrows. The club's future remains uncertain, with the hope for a fresh start in the upcoming year.

2. Everton's Record Points Deduction

November 17th sent shockwaves through English football as Everton received a record 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules over three years. The severity of the punishment, the largest in English top-flight history, sparked protests among Evertonians, accusing the league of corruption. While manager Sean Dyche's resilience may ensure Everton's survival, the incident has exposed the need for stricter regulations in English football.

1. The Luis Rubiales Scandal

The most shocking revelation of 2023 unfolded during the Women's World Cup final. Despite Spain's historic victory, the celebration was marred by the inappropriate behavior of their president, Luis Rubiales. His forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony sparked outrage. Hermoso's public disapproval triggered a chain of events, leading to Rubiales' resignation and a 90-day suspension from football activities. The scandal, involving player boycotts and coaching dismissals, is a stark reminder of the changes needed in football culture.

The surprises of 2023 have left an indelible mark on football history, creating anticipation for what the new year holds.

