    Erik ten Hag reveals the real reason behind Manchester United's disappointing 2023 season

    Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, attributes the team's disappointing 2023/24 season to a string of injuries affecting key players.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, attributes injuries as the predominant factor contributing to their lackluster performance in the ongoing 2023/24 season. The Red Devils suffered their ninth defeat in 20 Premier League games during a dismal 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest. Despite a recent thrilling comeback against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, the team displayed timidity in their subsequent defeat.

    Missing key players such as Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Harry Maguire, Ten Hag stressed the impact of inconsistent lineups on the team's overall performance. Speaking to Sky Sports about the main issue plaguing United's campaign, he pointed to injuries and expressed optimism for improvements in January with the return of several players.

    Ten Hag lamented the team's disappointing results, emphasising the need for greater investment during crucial moments. Acknowledging the fans' desire for victories, he highlighted the challenge of maintaining consistency due to frequent changes in the starting lineup.

    Despite the setbacks, Ten Hag praised the team's fighting spirit and cited better football in the second half of the recent match. However, he acknowledged the fans' discontent and emphasized the imperative to deliver better performances in the future.

    As United currently sits in seventh place in the Premier League, Ten Hag acknowledged the fans' expectations for victories and stressed the importance of providing consistent and winning performances. The team's inability to field a consistent lineup due to injuries has been a significant hindrance to achieving the desired results, according to the manager.

