    'Saudi League better than MLS': Ronaldo takes a dig at Messi; praises his impact in Gulf Nation

    Cristiano Ronaldo, the star forward of Al-Nassr, takes pride in his influence on attracting top talent to Saudi Arabia, solidifying his commitment to the club. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Al-Nassr's forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, proudly attributes the surge in talent flocking to Saudi Arabia to his own influence, cementing his dedication to the club. Since his move earlier this year, Ronaldo has been joined by several top players, including his former Real Madrid teammate and Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema.

    While praising the level of football in the Saudi Professional League, Ronaldo couldn't resist taking a veiled dig at his long-time rival Lionel Messi. This comes after Messi's high-profile unveiling as Major League Soccer's newest star, joining Inter Miami.

    With Ronaldo's commitment to Al-Nassr and his belief in elevating Saudi football to new heights, it seems he has no intentions of departing anytime soon. The forward's presence continues to attract attention and solidify his role in shaping the landscape of the Saudi Professional League.

    “The Saudi league is better than MLS,” he told the media in Portugal after facing Celta Vigo in a pre-season clash when asked if he would consider following Messi to the USA.

    “I opened the way to the Saudi league. Now all of the players are coming here. In another year, more and more top players will come. It will overtake the Danish and Turkish leagues soon.”

    Furthermore, the 38-year-old firmly affirmed that his recent stint at Manchester United would serve as his final experience in European club football.

    “I’m 100% sure that I won’t return to any European club,” Ronaldo added. “I’m 38 and football in Europe has lost a lot of quality. The only division still doing well is the Premier League, which is way ahead of all the other leagues.”

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
