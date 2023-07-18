Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Willian signs new contract with Fulham; stuns Nottingham Forest fans with last-minute u-turn

    Willian has rejoined Fulham by signing a fresh contract with the club. After leaving Craven Cottage in June and undergoing a medical examination with Nottingham Forest, the former Brazilian international has chosen to continue his career with Marco Silva's team.

    football Willian returns to Fulham, signs new contract for upcoming season osf
    Willian has made a swift comeback to Fulham, signing a fresh contract with the club. The former Brazilian international departed Craven Cottage at the end of June and was rumoured to have undergone a medical examination with Nottingham Forest. However, Willian will continue his affiliation with Marco Silva's team by agreeing to a one-year deal, with the option for Fulham to extend it for an additional 12 months.

    Fulham's vice-chairman, Tony Khan, expressed his delight at the return of Willian for at least one more season, emphasising his significant impact during the club's highly successful Premier League campaign.

    “I’m thrilled that Willian will return to Fulham for at least one more season,” said Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan.

    “He was a very important addition last summer and was a significant contributor during one of the most successful Premier League campaigns our club has ever had.

    “We’re all very excited that he’ll return to Craven Cottage as we aim for another successful season in the Premier League together.”

    The experienced midfielder made 31 appearances across all competitions for Fulham in the previous season, aiding the team in achieving a commendable finish in the top half of the league table.

