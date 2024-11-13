THIS is the world's smallest cow; Check price, milk benefits and more

Lifestyle
The Punganur cow, the world's smallest breed, was a major attraction at the Pushkar animal fair in Rajasthan
Known for its short stature and the health benefits of its milk and ghee, the Punganur cow also holds religious significance
The Punganur cow stands at just 17 to 24 inches tall. Its milk is rich in immunity-boosting properties
These cows cost between ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh, yield 3-5 liters of milk daily, sold at ₹1000/liter, and ghee at ₹50,000/kg
Easy to raise at home due to their small size, they feed on fodder, bran, and grass
Their small size requires less space, and they can even be carried, say breeders
Considered Surabhi or Kamadhenu in Andhra Pradesh, believed to have emerged during the churning of the ocean for nectar, PM Modi also owns one