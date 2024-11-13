Lifestyle

THIS is the world's smallest cow; Check price, milk benefits and more

Punganur Cow

The Punganur cow, the world's smallest breed, was a major attraction at the Pushkar animal fair in Rajasthan

Benefits of Punganur milk & ghee

Known for its short stature and the health benefits of its milk and ghee, the Punganur cow also holds religious significance

World's smallest cow breed

The Punganur cow stands at just 17 to 24 inches tall. Its milk is rich in immunity-boosting properties

Ghee costs ₹50,000 per kg

These cows cost between ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh, yield 3-5 liters of milk daily, sold at ₹1000/liter, and ghee at ₹50,000/kg

Punganur cow's diet

Easy to raise at home due to their small size, they feed on fodder, bran, and grass

Can be carried in hands

Their small size requires less space, and they can even be carried, say breeders

PM Modi owns a Punganur cow

Considered Surabhi or Kamadhenu in Andhra Pradesh, believed to have emerged during the churning of the ocean for nectar, PM Modi also owns one

