    Ilkay Gundogan reveals Pep Guardiola's advice for Barcelona move after leaving Manchester City

    Ilkay Gundogan, who recently departed Manchester City to join Barcelona, shed light on the valuable advice he received from his former manager, Pep Guardiola, regarding his move to the Catalan club.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Ilkay Gundogan, who left Manchester City during the summer transfer window to join Barcelona, recently unveiled his new club. In a revealing interview, Gundogan disclosed that Pep Guardiola, his former manager, provided valuable advice regarding his transition to Barcelona and life in Spain.

    After leading Manchester City to a remarkable Treble, Gundogan decided to conclude his illustrious career at the club and embark on a two-year deal with Barcelona, declining City's contract offer of one year with the possibility of an extension.

    During his official presentation at Barcelona, Gundogan expressed gratitude towards Guardiola, stating that the coach had offered substantial guidance about the Catalan club, once Gundogan had made up his mind to leave City. The German midfielder also revealed that Guardiola had been one of his idols while growing up, watching Barcelona, and that he had previously considered joining the club at different stages of his career.

    Also Read: Marcus Rashford poised to extend Manchester United stay with new 'Five-Year Deal'

    When asked about Guardiola's reaction to his decision, Gundogan emphasized that his former manager had been supportive and had provided valuable insights about Barcelona, both as a football club and as a city.

    "For me, it was important that he was the first to know," Gundogan said. "I expressed my gratitude to him, in a way I consider that he was happy and that when I needed anything about the club and about the city I would ask him for advice.

    “It’s not so much that Pep lacked [anything]," continued Gundogan, speaking about why he chose to leave City.

    "I’ve known him well, for seven years, but I like challenges and constantly surpassing myself. All that the coach and the club have done to convince me, is that my desire to sign for the club has grown a lot.”

    Also Read: Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football

    Gundogan also explained how conversations with new manager Xavi convinced him that Barcelona was the right club for him.

    “Thanks to the president and all the staff for making this possible. Especially Xavi, when I talked to him I knew he was on the right track," he said.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
