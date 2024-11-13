Business

SBI to BSE: Stocks to watch on November 13, 2024

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai's Q2 FY25 revenue fell 8% YoY to Rs 17,260 crore, down from Rs 18,660 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

 

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of Nykaa, reported a 67% YoY profit increase to Rs 13 crore for Q2, despite a 4% sequential decline.

 

BSE

BSE's Q2 net profit surged 188% YoY to Rs 346.75 crore, with revenue growing 137% to Rs 746 crore compared to the previous year.

 

Britannia

Britannia's Vice-Chairman Varun Berry emphasized sustaining market share and profits, acknowledging short-term volume impacts, but being confident about long-term growth prospects.

Reliance Industries (RIL)

Reliance Industries signed an MoU to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for setting up 500 compressed biogas plants.

 

IndiGo

IndiGo is in talks with the civil aviation ministry to extend the wet lease of Boeing 777 planes from Turkish Airlines as its current lease ends.

 

SBI

State Bank of India plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds, with the issuance expected to occur as early as next week.

 

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals Europe (TCEL) is investing Rs 655 crore to build a pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate plant in Northwich, UK, with a capacity of 1.8 lakh tonnes.

