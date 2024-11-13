Lifestyle

Children's Day 2024: 8 gift ideas under Rs. 500

Educational Board Games

If your kids enjoy board games, gift them puzzles or mind games this Children's Day for brain development

Art & Craft Kits

Kids love arts and crafts. Get creative painting sets, clay molding, or DIY craft kits, easily available under ₹500

Storybooks

Reading enhances a child's reading habit and is fun. Choose adventure, fairy tales, or science fiction based on their interests

Experiment Gifts

Many experiment gifts, science kits, and robot building sets are available for around ₹400-500, boosting a child's mind development

Personalized Stationery

Personalized stationery is trending. Customize notebooks, pencil boxes, or water bottles with their name, favorite character, or photo

Outdoor Sports Sets

Outdoor games are fun and essential for physical fitness. Gift cricket bats, badminton sets, or mini basketballs

Musical Instruments

If your child enjoys music, consider a musical instrument like a mouth harmonica or a flute

Educational Subscriptions

Educational subscriptions are available online, offering learning activities, science experiments, and art projects

