Children's Day 2024: 8 gift ideas under Rs. 500

Lifestyle
If your kids enjoy board games, gift them puzzles or mind games this Children's Day for brain development
Kids love arts and crafts. Get creative painting sets, clay molding, or DIY craft kits, easily available under ₹500
Reading enhances a child's reading habit and is fun. Choose adventure, fairy tales, or science fiction based on their interests
Many experiment gifts, science kits, and robot building sets are available for around ₹400-500, boosting a child's mind development
Personalized stationery is trending. Customize notebooks, pencil boxes, or water bottles with their name, favorite character, or photo
Outdoor games are fun and essential for physical fitness. Gift cricket bats, badminton sets, or mini basketballs
If your child enjoys music, consider a musical instrument like a mouth harmonica or a flute
Educational subscriptions are available online, offering learning activities, science experiments, and art projects