    Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows off his batting skills; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham celebrated the Christmas holiday in England, reconnecting with family and playing cricket.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Real Madrid standout Jude Bellingham spent the Christmas holiday reconnecting with his family in England and engaging in various sports, including cricket and darts. The 20-year-old made the journey to England to enjoy quality time with his family and attended the Sunderland vs Coventry match, where his brother, Jobe Bellingham, is a player.

    Bellingham had a delightful time with his parents, participating in various activities that brought joy to the festive season. Sharing glimpses of his Christmas break on Instagram, he captioned it as "Christmas break well spent."

    In a brief video posted on his Instagram account, Bellingham showcased his cricket skills, demonstrating a commendable ability to handle the bat with precision. This proficiency aligns with his track record of excelling in various endeavors.

    Worth noting is Bellingham's record-breaking €103 million signing by Real Madrid. Despite being just 20 years old and part of a star-studded team, Bellingham seamlessly adapted to life in the Spanish capital. In a mere four months, he not only emerged as the team's best player but also garnered favoritism among fans.

    With an impressive tally of 17 goals and five assists, Bellingham leads Real Madrid's goal-scoring chart, surpassing teammates. In La Liga, he has notched up 13 goals in 16 matches, securing the position of the league's top scorer. His pursuit of the Pichichi award, given to the top scorer in the Spanish league, sees him in competition with Getafe's Borja Mayoral, who has 12 goals from 18 appearances.

    Bellingham's exceptional performances during the transfer window drew interest from top clubs, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Liverpool. Ultimately, the English footballer fulfilled his dream by choosing Real Madrid.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:59 PM IST
