    Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH)

    In a heartwarming gesture, Mitchell Starc fulfilled his promise to a young cricket fan after Australia's triumph against Pakistan in the second Test match.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Following Australia's victory against Pakistan in the second Test, fast bowler Mitchell Starc fulfilled his commitment to a young fan by gifting him his shoes. The triumph in Sydney witnessed Starc making good on his promise, bringing joy to the young fan by presenting him with his shoes post-match.

    A heartwarming video capturing this gesture was shared by Cricket Australia on their social media platform. The video, showcasing Starc's act of kindness, has received widespread appreciation. Cricket Australia tweeted the video along with a caption highlighting Starc's promise to the young fan and his commitment to fulfilling it.

    Despite Pakistan's persistent efforts in this Test, Australia effectively capitalized on crucial moments. Opting to bat, Australia witnessed starts from all their top six batters, leading to a total of 318 on the scoreboard. In response, Pakistan's innings seemed promising, with Masood and Shafique both achieving half-centuries and batting with apparent ease. However, Cummins intervened by securing two pivotal wickets in rapid succession, ultimately achieving a five-wicket haul and taking his team to victory.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
