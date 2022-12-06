Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'It's disrespectful' - Brazil's dancing goal celebration draws ire of Roy Keane

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil hammered South Korea 4-1 in the pre-quarters, celebrating its goals through its traditional dance. However, Roy Keane felt Seleção Canarinho went overboard with the celebrations and disrespected the opponent.

    Qatar World Cup 2022: It is disrespectful - Brazil dancing goal celebration draws ire of Roy Keane
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Record five-time former champion Brazil came up with a thunderous show in the 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-quarters in Qatar. Taking on Asian giant South Korea at Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Monday, the Seleção Canarinho thumped the Taegeuk Warriors 4-1, thanks to strikes from Vinicius Junior (7), Neymar (13), Richarlison (29) and Lucas Paquetá (36). Also notable was Brazil's celebration after every goal, where the players danced it out. After the fourth goal, head coach Tite joined the dancing celebrations, drawing the ire of former Manchester United legend-turned-commentator Roy Keane, who felt it was disrespectful to the opponent.

    Keane commented on ITV on-air, "I can't believe what I'm watching, I can't believe what I'm watching, it's like watching Strictly [Come Dancing]. I'm not too fond of this. People say it's their culture. But I think that's disrespecting the opposition. It's four goals, and they are doing it every time. I don't mind so much the first jig. It's the one after that and the manager getting involved. I'm not happy about it. I don't think it's good at all."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Despite Keane's reference to Strictly Come Dancing, the dance originated from the Brazilian pop group Os Perseguidores. It is something that Brazilian striker Richarlison has been doing for quite some time now, and he explained back in 2018, "The pigeon dance came from a group from Rio de Janeiro who had a song in around 2012. A trend started when I danced at home. Everyone started copying me."

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
