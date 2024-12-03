India to host first ever women's T20 World Cup for Blind in 2025, Pakistan to play games in Nepal or Sri Lanka

Pakistan will play its matches in the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup next year in either Nepal or Sri Lanka, following the finalization of a hybrid hosting model at the World Blind Cricket Council's (WBCC) Annual General Meeting in Multan.

This decision comes just weeks after India pulled out of the Men’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan, citing security concerns.

India, which was awarded the hosting rights for the women’s event last year, retained those rights during the AGM on Monday. Representatives from 11 member countries attended the meeting, with India, England, and New Zealand participating virtually.

"The hosting rights of the tournament was awarded to India last year (2023) only. It was also decided back then that in case there is visa issue with the Pakistan team's coming to India, the tournament will be held in Hybrid Model. Pakistan will play all its matches at a neutral venue," GK Mahantesh, president of the Cricket Association of Blind in India (CABI), was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

When asked about the venue for Pakistan’s matches in the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, Mahantesh revealed that two countries have been shortlisted.

"Pakistan's visually challenged women's team will be based either in Nepal or in Sri Lanka for the entire duration of the tournament," he stated

"The Indian team will travel to Nepal or Sri Lanka to play against them. The cost of the entire event will be borne by our cricket board. We will pay for Pakistan team's entire stay in either of these two countries," he added.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), however, is neither affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Several key decisions were made during the AGM, including the appointment of India’s Rajanish Henry as Secretary General and Chandrasekhar KN as Director of Finance, both for a two-year term. Henry, who previously served as WBCC Vice President, is also the President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala. Chandrasekhar, a founding member of CABI, has earlier served as its Treasurer.

It was also announced that the next Men’s T20 World Cup will be held in 2027, with the exact date and venue to be finalized during the 2025 AGM.

Another major decision taken was to align all international blind cricket tournaments with the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Sight Classification rules, ensuring greater inclusivity and standardization in the sport.

Additionally, CABI will spearhead efforts to promote blind cricket in the USA and UAE, supporting the establishment of men’s and women’s teams in these regions.

