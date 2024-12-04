Viral video: Vinod Kambli meets childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar to honour their coach (WATCH)

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, childhood friends and former teammates, reunited at a memorial for their coach. A video showed a frail Kambli struggling to stand, holding Sachin's hand. Sachin's illustrious career, including his World Cup win and numerous records, contrasts with Kambli's unrealized potential.

Viral video: Vinod Kambli meets childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar to honour their coach Ramakant Achrekar (WATCH)
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

At the opening of a memorial to famous cricket instructor Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on Tuesday, legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood buddy and former India batsman Vinod Kambli. Both Kambli and Sachin, who were friends in their youth, later played for the national squad. Kambli failed to capitalize on a brilliant start to his career, whereas Sachin went on to become a renowned figure in the sport's history. Fans are concerned about his health after recordings showing him having trouble walking correctly surfaced recently.

Sachin was seen welcoming Kambli in a video that Shivaji Park Gymkhana posted. Kambli appeared quite weak and was unable to move from his chair. Before the renowned hitter left, he held Sachin's hand for a considerable amount of time. Because of how uncomfortable the meeting was, many fans were perplexed by the footage.

Achrekar, who coached several Indian players, died in January 2019. In 1990, Achrekar was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.

Sachin scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52 in 664 international matches throughout his illustrious career. The top run scorer in international cricket is Sachin. The most hundreds and half-centuries he has scored in international cricket are 100 and 164, respectively. The only player with a century of centuries is him. In both formats, Sachin also has the most runs. The Master Blaster is also the first cricket player to play 200 Test matches and get a double hundred in ODIs.

Tendulkar was a member of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team. Following his 1992 World Cup debut, India's six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the 2011 final fulfilled his aim of winning the coveted cup.

Though Tendulkar failed to win an ICC Champions Trophy with India, he was a part of a total of five CT campaigns with Team India. Tendulkar has a solid record in the Champions Trophy as well, though not as good as his World Cup records.

