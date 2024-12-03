Arne Slot fends off Salah's Liverpool future question with 'joke' about Man City's 115 charges (WATCH)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah's future, offering a lighthearted yet candid take on the situation. Salah, whose contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season, will be free to negotiate with other clubs starting in January. The Egyptian forward hinted after Liverpool’s recent 3-1 victory over Manchester City that it could have been his final encounter with the reigning champions.

When asked about Salah's comments, Slot injected humor into his response, referencing Manchester City’s unresolved legal troubles. “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 charges, so he doesn’t expect them to be in the Premier League next season,” he joked before clarifying, “That was a joke, by the way.”

Shifting to a more serious tone, Slot deflected further questions about Salah's contract. “The boring answer is always the same: this is not the place for me to talk about Mo’s contract,” he added.

Looking ahead, Liverpool faces a challenging schedule with six of their next nine fixtures being away games. This run includes a visit to Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Wednesday and a Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park this weekend. Despite the grueling schedule, Slot remains optimistic about his side’s readiness.

“If Liverpool are first, second, third, or fourth, it is always a special game for the teams we face,” Slot remarked. “When Liverpool comes, the stadium is sold out. Everyone wants their best game against us.”

Acknowledging the toll of a packed fixture list, Slot noted the demands of English football. “Normally we play teams who are rested during the week, but now, many teams have many games. Because it’s England. That six of the next nine are away makes it even more difficult. But we are ready for it,” he concluded.

Liverpool currently enjoys a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and will aim to maintain their momentum when they travel to Newcastle tomorrow.

