Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City charged for surrounding referee during the Tottenham game

    Manchester City faces an FA charge following a contentious incident where players, led by Erling Haaland, protested referee Simon Hooper's decision during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City charged for surrounding referee during the Tottenham game osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    Manchester City is facing disciplinary action from the FA after their players, led by Erling Haaland, surrounded referee Simon Hooper in protest during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur. The incident occurred after a controversial decision to pull back play for a free-kick, denying Jack Grealish an opportunity to score. The reigning Premier League champions are accused of failing to control their players' behaviour, and they have until December 7, 2023, to respond to the charges. Despite the setback, Manager Pep Guardiola refrained from criticising the referees, opting for a more measured approach, while opinions from football pundits suggest varying perspectives on the controversial call.

    “It's alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper. Manchester City have until Thursday 7 December 2023 to respond to the charge.”

    Haaland had to be restrained at full-time after leading the protests and the Norweigan striker later took to social media to react to a clip of the incident, posting “Wtf”.

    Former Man City defender Micah Richards added: “The referee had a brilliant game until this moment. I don’t understand. He puts the whistle to his mouth, he waves it on but stops to play advantage. Grealish is clearly through but then he stops the play, which I just don’t understand.”

    Also Read: Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming gesture to Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma strikes a chord with fans osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming gesture to Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma strikes a chord with fans

    Neeraj Chopra: From cricket World Cup cheers to Diamond League desires osf

    Neeraj Chopra gives 'Diamond League' response to exclusion from TV coverage during World Cup 2023 final

    cricket Aakash Chopra's critical verdict on Suryakumar Yadav role as a T20 captain osf

    Aakash Chopra's critical verdict on Suryakumar Yadav role as a T20 captain

    cricket Rinku Singh's T20 brilliance against Australia earns Ashish Nehra's nod osf

    Rinku Singh's T20 brilliance against Australia earns Ashish Nehra's nod

    Recent Stories

    Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 collection: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from the 'Golden Night'

    Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 collection: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from the 'Golden Night'

    GTA 6 trailer launched Check release date new characters what to expect WATCH gcw

    GTA 6 trailer launched! Check release date, new characters & what to expect (WATCH)

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede RKN

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede

    Dunki trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit SHG

    'Dunki' trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime anr

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon