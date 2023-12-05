Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City charged for surrounding referee during the Tottenham game

Manchester City is facing disciplinary action from the FA after their players, led by Erling Haaland, surrounded referee Simon Hooper in protest during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur. The incident occurred after a controversial decision to pull back play for a free-kick, denying Jack Grealish an opportunity to score. The reigning Premier League champions are accused of failing to control their players' behaviour, and they have until December 7, 2023, to respond to the charges. Despite the setback, Manager Pep Guardiola refrained from criticising the referees, opting for a more measured approach, while opinions from football pundits suggest varying perspectives on the controversial call.

“It's alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper. Manchester City have until Thursday 7 December 2023 to respond to the charge.”

Haaland had to be restrained at full-time after leading the protests and the Norweigan striker later took to social media to react to a clip of the incident, posting “Wtf”.

Former Man City defender Micah Richards added: “The referee had a brilliant game until this moment. I don’t understand. He puts the whistle to his mouth, he waves it on but stops to play advantage. Grealish is clearly through but then he stops the play, which I just don’t understand.”

Also Read: Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations