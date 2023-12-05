Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations

    Amidst speculations and limited playing time, Raphael Varane expresses his commitment to remain with Manchester United beyond the January transfer window.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Reports indicate that Raphael Varane has expressed his desire to continue playing for Manchester United beyond the closure of the January transfer window. Despite being 30 years old and starting only one of the team's last 11 matches, Varane, currently overshadowed by other defenders, has shown no inclination to leave during the winter transfer period. According to Manchester Evening News, Varane's ambition to contribute to Manchester United's success remains intact, and he would only reconsider his stance if the club signals his unavailability.

    The French defender, who showcased his quality in previous seasons, particularly partnering with Lisandro Martinez, has had limited playing time this season. Despite speculation and a strained relationship with the manager, Varane's commitment to the club persists, raising questions about his underutilization given his track record of aiding defensive efforts.

