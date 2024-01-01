Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal's title hopes dented in Fulham defeat; Tottenham edge closer to top four

    In a weekend filled with pivotal Premier League clashes, Arsenal's hopes of securing their first league title in two decades were dealt a severe blow with a 2-1 defeat against Fulham.

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal's title hopes dented in Fulham defeat; Tottenham edge closer to top four osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title faced another setback as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Sunday, while Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth propelled them closer to the top four. The Gunners, reeling from a 2-0 loss to West Ham just days earlier, sought redemption at Craven Cottage. Bukayo Saka provided an early lead, but Fulham, eager to break their goalless streak, rallied.

    Raul Jimenez, back from a three-game suspension, ignited Fulham's comeback with a clinical finish from Tom Cairney's cross. Despite Arsenal's efforts, Fulham seized control in the second half, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid converting a corner to secure the 2-1 win. Arsenal's title ambitions now face uncertainty, with the team holding fourth place but trailing leaders Liverpool by two points, having played more matches.

    Tottenham, on the other hand, closed in on the top four with a victory over Bournemouth. Pape Sarr's early goal and Son Heung-min's impactful parting shot before departing for the Asia Cup set the stage for Spurs. Richarlison added a third goal, while Alex Scott's late strike for Bournemouth proved insufficient. Despite a growing injury crisis, Tottenham's win leaves them trailing the Champions League places by just a point.

    In summary, a turbulent week for Arsenal raises questions about their title aspirations, while Tottenham's resilience sees them edging towards the coveted top four positions in the Premier League.

    Also Read: Shocking twists: Football's five major surprises of 2023

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    David Warner announces retirement from ODIs, but may be available for 2025 Champions Trophy

    David Warner announces retirement from ODIs, but may be available for 2025 Champions Trophy

    Football Shocking twists: Football's five major surprises of 2023 osf

    Shocking twists: Football's five major surprises of 2023

    cricket Venkatesh Prasad's witty response to Aamir Sohail's iconic dismissal - 'Indira Nagar ka goonda moment' osf

    Venkatesh Prasad's witty response to Aamir Sohail's iconic dismissal - 'Indiranagar ka goonda moment'

    Tennis Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match osf

    Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match

    football Erik ten Hag reveals the real reason behind Manchester United's disappointing 2023 season osf

    Erik ten Hag reveals the real reason behind Manchester United's disappointing 2023 season

    Recent Stories

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru! vkp

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru!

    Thick layer of fog across northern plains; Schools shut in Delhi, Haryana

    Thick layer of fog across northern plains; Schools shut in Delhi, Haryana

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing wife in Ernakulam rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing wife in Ernakulam

    Never Seen Before: Kashmiris celebrate New Year at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

    'Never Seen Before': Kashmiris celebrate New Year at Srinagar's Lal Chowk (WATCH)

    kerala news live 01 January 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in 4 constituencies of Ernakulam today

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon