Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paul Pogba suspended from football following doping test: A closer look at the controversy

    Paul Pogba has been suspended from the sport after failing a doping test, revealing elevated levels of testosterone in his system.

    Football Paul Pogba suspended from football following doping test: A closer look at the controversy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Paul Pogba's football career has taken an unexpected turn as he finds himself suspended from the sport, following a failed doping test. Italy's national anti-doping tribunal officially confirmed this development on a somber Monday for the talented midfielder.

    The pivotal moment leading to Pogba's suspension occurred after Juventus' commanding 3-0 victory over Udinese on August 20. Surprisingly, Pogba had been relegated to the bench as an unused substitute during that game, raising eyebrows about his absence from the pitch.

    However, the subsequent doping test results shed light on the reason behind his absence, as they revealed elevated levels of testosterone in Pogba's system. Testosterone, a hormone known for enhancing athletes' endurance, had surfaced in his test results, prompting an immediate suspension as a precautionary measure.

    NADO Italia released a statement addressing the situation, stating, "In acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba." This decision was a necessary step in upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring compliance with anti-doping regulations.

    The tribunal elaborated on the nature of Pogba's violation, citing the presence of "non-endogenous testosterone metabolites," which indicated that the prohibited substance had originated from an external source. These findings raised serious concerns about potential doping.

    To ensure fairness and accuracy in the assessment, a second sample from Pogba will be subjected to testing. Only after this 'B' sample analysis can a definitive conclusion be drawn regarding the doping test's outcome. Should the 'B' sample return negative, the entire test will be considered null and void, providing a glimmer of hope for Pogba's future in football.

    Also Read: Barcelona's €346 million revenue dream: New Camp Nou's anticipated earnings

    It's essential to emphasize the severity of the consequences that can accompany a failed doping test, particularly if it is determined that the athlete's use of prohibited substances was intentional. A four-year ban from the sport is a potential punishment that hangs over the situation like a dark cloud.

    Meanwhile, Pogba has found himself on the sidelines due to a back injury sustained during the match against Empoli, despite briefly making appearances in games against Bologna and Empoli. Juventus' manager, Massimiliano Allegri, expressed his disappointment, saying, "Pogba felt a pain in the back, we'll see what the exams say. Too bad because [his appearance] went well." This injury serves as an added layer of complexity to Pogba's current predicament.

    In conclusion, Paul Pogba's suspension from football following a positive doping test has sent shockwaves through the sporting world. As the investigations continue, the football community anxiously awaits the results of the 'B' sample analysis and the resolution of this high-stakes ordeal for the talented midfielder.

    Also Read: Potential successors for Flick to lead Germany into Euro 2024

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Barcelona's 346 million revenue dream: New Camp Nou's anticipated earnings osf

    Barcelona's €346 million revenue dream: New Camp Nou's anticipated earnings

    Unconventional fan tribute: Artist creates Virat Kohli's portrait using tongue; sparks mixed reactions (WATCH) snt

    Unconventional fan tribute: Artist creates Virat Kohli's portrait using tongue; sparks mixed reactions (WATCH)

    Football Potential successors for Flick to lead Germany into Euro 2024 osf

    Potential successors for Flick to lead Germany into Euro 2024

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul silences critics with century; sparks meme fest osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul silences critics with century; sparks meme fest

    cricket WATCH: MS Dhoni's heart-warming interaction over chocolates with a fan goes viral osf

    WATCH: MS Dhoni's heart-warming interaction over chocolates with a fan goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 12 fuel rates in Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 12 fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    Kim Jong Un reaches Russia to meet Vladimir Putin amid US warnings gcw

    Kim Jong Un reaches Russia to meet Vladimir Putin amid US warnings

    Jawan box office day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film garners more than Rs 550 crores globally vma

    Jawan box office day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film garners more than Rs 550 crores globally

    'RDX' Box Office Collection: Shane Nigam starrer movie dethrone Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam rkn

    'RDX'Box Office Collection: Shane Nigam starrer movie dethrone Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam

    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune

    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon