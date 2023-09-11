Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona's €346 million revenue dream: New Camp Nou's anticipated earnings

    Barcelona is poised for an economic revival as they eagerly await the completion of the extensive renovation at Camp Nou. The revamped stadium, part of the ambitious Espai Barça project, is projected to yield a colossal €346 million in annual revenue by June 2026.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 9:51 PM IST

    This season, Barcelona temporarily calls Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys home while the Spotify Camp Nou undergoes extensive renovations. However, a recent report from SPORT sheds light on the substantial benefits awaiting Barça upon the project's completion. The new Camp Nou is set to generate a staggering €346 million in annual revenue once it becomes fully operational in June 2026. A significant portion of this revenue, approximately €80 million per season, is expected to come from the revamped museum, provided that everything goes as planned.

    As part of the ambitious Espai Barça project, Barcelona is not merely increasing the stadium's capacity but also incorporating a cutting-edge museum and enhancing various products and services. This initiative aligns with the club's vision of transforming Camp Nou into more than just a football stadium.

    The introduction of new VIP boxes and the influx of tourists are anticipated to be pivotal factors in boosting Camp Nou's earnings, thereby contributing significantly to Barcelona's financial stability. Besides the museum, the club has identified other revenue streams, with ticket sales projected to generate nearly €74 million and Hospitality VIP boxes expected to yield an additional €77 million.

    The driving force behind the Espai Barça project has been President Laporta, who played a pivotal role in garnering investor support for the initiative. Barcelona meticulously outlined the project's plan and anticipated post-completion revenue to secure financing from approximately 20 lenders, including prominent names like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, JLL, and Perez-Llorca.

    Presently, Barcelona is servicing the interest on the loan acquired for the Espai Barça project. However, once the newly refurbished stadium becomes operational, the club is poised to commence the repayment of the loan's principal sum.

    The comprehensive project is on track for full completion by the end of the 2025/26 season, and come the summer of 2026, Barcelona anticipates a substantial revenue boost from the newly revitalized Camp Nou.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
