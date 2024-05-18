Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya banned from MI's opening game next season, fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate

    Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team's opening match of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a third slow over-rate offence.

    Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team's opening match of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a third slow over-rate offence. With Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign concluding on Friday after their final league game against the Lucknow Super Giants, Pandya's suspension will take effect during the team's first game next season.

    "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17," a media release stated.

    "As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match," it further stated.

    All other team members, including 'Impact Player' Rohit Sharma, have been fined 50 percent of their respective match fees or Rs 12 lakh, whichever is lower.

    "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it stated.

    There is no fixed rule, but typically the team management pays the fines on behalf of its players, so the players rarely suffer any financial loss.

