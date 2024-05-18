Lifestyle
Set up indoor drying racks in well-ventilated areas of your home, such as near windows or under ceiling fans. This allows air to circulate around your clothes.
Place a dehumidifier near your drying area to create a drier environment and accelerate the evaporation of moisture from your laundry.
Choose clothing made from quick-dry fabrics such as polyester or microfiber, especially for items that need to dry quickly during the monsoon season.
Hang clothes in a way that maximizes airflow and sunlight exposure. Use hangers to hang shirts and blouses, and spread out larger items like pants and towels to ensure even drying.
Rotate clothes periodically while drying to ensure all sides are exposed to air and sunlight. This prevents damp spots from forming and helps clothes dry more evenly and quickly.
Make use of the high-speed spin cycle on your washing machine to extract as much water from your clothes as possible before hanging them to dry.
If clothes are still slightly damp after air-drying, finish them off with a quick ironing session. The heat from the iron helps remove any remaining moisture.