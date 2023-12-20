Nottingham Forest unveils Nuno Espirito Santo as new head coach

Nottingham Forest has officially revealed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach, taking over from Steve Cooper, who departed on Tuesday after more than two years in charge at the City Ground.

The 49-year-old Portuguese manager, previously at the helm of Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, steps into the role following his departure from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in November. Nuno, now returning to the Premier League, has inked a two-and-a-half-year contract, with his inaugural match in charge scheduled against Bournemouth at home this Saturday.

Nuno's notable achievements in England include guiding Wolves to promotion to the Premier League and leading them to the quarter-finals of the Europa League during the 2020/21 season.

As Forest currently finds themselves five points above the relegation zone with a challenging run of form, Nuno Espirito Santo is set to bring his expertise to the squad, aiming to steer them towards a positive trajectory starting with the upcoming fixture against Bournemouth.

