Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nottingham Forest unveils Nuno Espirito Santo as new head coach

    Nottingham Forest has officially revealed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach, taking over from Steve Cooper, who departed on Tuesday after more than two years in charge at the City Ground.

    Football Nottingham Forest unveils Nuno Espirito Santo as new head coach osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest has officially announced Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's newly appointed head coach, succeeding Steve Cooper, who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after a tenure spanning over two years at the City Ground.

    The 49-year-old Portuguese manager, previously at the helm of Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, steps into the role following his departure from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in November. Nuno, now returning to the Premier League, has inked a two-and-a-half-year contract, with his inaugural match in charge scheduled against Bournemouth at home this Saturday.

    Nuno's notable achievements in England include guiding Wolves to promotion to the Premier League and leading them to the quarter-finals of the Europa League during the 2020/21 season.

    As Forest currently finds themselves five points above the relegation zone with a challenging run of form, Nuno Espirito Santo is set to bring his expertise to the squad, aiming to steer them towards a positive trajectory starting with the upcoming fixture against Bournemouth.

    Also Read: EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal osf

    EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh snt

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH) snt

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH)

    cricket Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings osf

    Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Recent Stories

    Football EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal osf

    EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal

    Hampi- The Kishkindha of Ramayana anr

    Hampi- The Kishkindha of Ramayana

    Lok Sabha passes Bharatiya Nyaya Second Sanhita 2023 gcw

    Lok Sabha passes 3 amended criminal law Bills

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year snt

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga on why he made Bobby Deol's character a Muslim: 'Islam allows multiple wives' RKK

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga on why he made Bobby Deol's character a Muslim: 'Islam allows multiple wives'

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon