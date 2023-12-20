Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal

    In a recent comparison between Andre Onana and David De Gea, statistics reveal Onana's standout performance at Anfield, marking a significant improvement over De Gea's last outing.

    Football EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    The commencement of Andre Onana's role as Manchester United's primary goalkeeper has brought both challenges and highlights. While his touted ball-playing skills sparked initial excitement, concerns had grown among fans about the declining performances of his predecessor, David de Gea.

    Recent statistics from X, presented by football analyst Statman Dave, compare Onana's performance with De Gea's last game at Liverpool's stadium, where Manchester United conceded seven goals. The figures indicate a substantial improvement in Onana's passing, touches, and shot-stopping abilities.

    Despite De Gea's legendary status at the club, criticisms surfaced regarding his struggles in adapting to a modern playing style, particularly evident in the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla last season. In contrast, Onana garnered UEFA praise for his unique role as a midfielder-like sweeper-keeper during Inter Milan's journey to the Champions League final.

    Onana's tenure at Manchester United has been a mix of accomplishments and setbacks. Leading the Premier League in clean sheets, he showcased an impressive performance in the recent draw at Anfield, despite earlier struggles in European competitions against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

    Notably, Onana's passing prowess surpassed De Gea's, completing nearly triple the number of passes and contributing significantly to maintaining possession with successful long passes. Despite criticisms of Onana's unorthodox style, he outperformed De Gea in traditional shot-stopping, making more saves and preventing more goals according to statistical analysis.

    While recognizing that goalkeeper performance isn't solely responsible for outcomes, the statistics suggest Onana's potential and skills are worth exploring further. The possibility of continuing the season with Onana may offer valuable experience and potentially shape the future of goalkeeping at the club.

    In a broader context, the analysis highlights the evolving requirements in modern football, where goalkeepers are expected to contribute to the team's possession play, an aspect that De Gea, representing an older generation of keepers, has struggled to adapt to. His potential departure from Manchester United reflects the changing landscape where ball-playing skills are as crucial as shot-stopping abilities.

    Here are some of the other tweets: 

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giants' coach Juan Ferrando aims for three points against Mumbai City FC

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh snt

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH) snt

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH)

    cricket Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings osf

    Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction snt

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction

    Recent Stories

    Hampi- The Kishkindha of Ramayana anr

    Hampi- The Kishkindha of Ramayana

    Lok Sabha passes Bharatiya Nyaya Second Sanhita 2023 gcw

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha passes Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year snt

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga on why he made Bobby Deol's character a Muslim: 'Islam allows multiple wives' RKK

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga on why he made Bobby Deol's character a Muslim: 'Islam allows multiple wives'

    Congress misused sedition, mob lynching; we abolished them Amit Shah tears into Opposition during debate

    'Congress misused sedition, mob lynching; we abolished them...' Amit Shah tears into Opposition during debate

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon