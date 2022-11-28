Manchester United potential sale: 'David Beckham will come with a consortium' - Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United is potentially up for sale. While former club legend David Beckham has expressed his interest in owning the club, fellow club legend Rio Ferdinand has confirmed that the former would come with a consortium.

English giants Manchester United is potentially up for sale after its current owners, the Glazers, are considering a potential full-scale sale of the club. While there are quite a few new owners potentially linked to it, former club legend David Beckham also expressed his interest in owning the side. Meanwhile, fellow club legend Rio Ferdinand has confirmed that Becks alone would not be holding the Red Devils and that he would be arriving with a consortium to own the club jointly. The club has been valued at £3.8 billion by Forbes and is expected to surpass the purchase value of £4.25 billion by Todd Boehly for Chelsea earlier this year.

While United is also heavily tipped to be owned by a Saudi Arabia-based party, Ferdinand spoke on Beckham's chances of owing the club and said, "Becks will come with a consortium. I saw Becks at the [England vs USA] game. We sat next to each other. When you mention someone like Becks' name, he's a part-owner of Inter Miami, but he doesn't come [alone]."

"It's not his money. He comes with a consortium. He comes with people with deep pockets and the ability to go and execute a deal like that. That's the way he'll be approaching it, and rightly so. It's going to come down to a number. If you've got the number and can produce, that's what it will be about," added Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five YouTube presentation.

Beckham spent 11 years with the club and won the English Premier League (EPL) on six instances, along with a UEFA Champions League (UCL) title in 1999. "Clubs that are successful over big periods have players that have worn the shirt. They understand the football club's traditions, history, and ethos and continue that," continued Ferdinand.

"Ajax with Edwin van der Sar, Bayern Munich have [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge in there among others, Real Madrid, Barca – they all do it. They've all got players who have been in and around the football club at some point in their life, and they're back in there working at the club because they understand it," Ferdinand concluded.