    Mumbai: 19-year-old dies after consuming Chicken Shawarma, food stall owners arrested

    A young man named Prathamesh Bhokse died in Mumbai after consuming chicken shawarma purchased from a local stall. Despite receiving medical treatment, his condition worsened, and he passed away on May 8. Two food stall owners, Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh, were arrested on charges including endangering life and sale of harmful food.

    A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai when a young man died after eating chicken shawarma, resulting in the arrest of two food stall owners. The victim, 19-year-old Prathamesh Bhokse, had purchased the meal from a local stall in the Trombay area on May 3.

    The following day, Prathamesh experienced severe abdominal pain and vomiting, prompting a visit to a nearby municipal hospital. Despite receiving medical treatment, his condition did not improve, and on May 5, his concerned family members transferred him to KEM Hospital, a well-known charitable medical institution.

    Kerala: 24-year-old youth, who was on ventilator after eating shawarma, dies in Kochi

    Initially, after being examined and treated at KEM Hospital, Prathamesh was sent home. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated further, and he was rushed back to the hospital on the evening of May 7. This time, he was admitted to intensive care.

    Kerala: Food Safety department conducts inspections, seals over 50 shawarma stalls across state

    KEM Hospital officials subsequently contacted the police to initiate legal action, leading to the registration of an FIR against unidentified individuals. The charges included Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 273 (sale of harmful food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Tragically, Prathamesh Bhokse passed away on Monday, May 8. Following his death, the police apprehended Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh, the operators of the food stall, under allegations including culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC.

