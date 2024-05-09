'Pre-Meditated': Air India Express lays off senior cabin crew members after 'mass sick leave'

Air India Express has sacked at least 25 cabin crew, a day after nearly 300 employees of the airline called in sick and switched off their phones, leading to large-scale flight disruptions. The number of job terminations are likely to increase beyond 25.

Air India Express on Wednesday terminated the contract of some senior cabin crew members who ‘reported sick’ causing disruption in its flight operations. When asked why they laid off employees who did not show up for work, the airlines stated that it was a "premeditated and concerted abstention from work without any justifiable reason."



In a letter of termination delivered to one of its workers, the airline indicated that a large number of airline staff members reported being unwell at the last minute. "This clearly points to a pre-meditated and concerted abstention from work without any justifiable reason," the letter continued.

According to CNBC, Air India Express reported that crew members' actions resulted in the cancellation of a large number of flights, disrupting the airline's schedule and creating discomfort to passengers. As a result, it terminated the contracts of the affected employees with immediate effect.

In its termination letter to its workers, the corporation stated, "Your act is not only subversive of public interest, but has also caused embarrassment, severe reputational damage, and serious monetary loss to the company."

Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh issued a statement on Wednesday on the cancellation of nearly 90 flights, announcing that the airline will reduce flights over the next several days due to a large number of cabin staff reporting unwell immediately before their planned duties.



"Over 100 of our cabin crew colleagues have reported unwell prior to their scheduled flight duty at the last minute, greatly impacting our operations. Because this action was largely carried out by colleagues allocated to the L1 job, the impact was disproportionate, affecting 90+ flights despite the fact that other colleagues reported for duty," the CEO wrote in a 350-word statement.

