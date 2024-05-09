Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 3 districts of the state today amid soaring temperature

    The IMD predicted a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts with a speed of up to 40 kmph.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 9, 2024, 8:56 AM IST


    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in three districts of the state today. The heavy rain is predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Thrissur districts.

    The IMD also predicted a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts and strong winds with a speed of up to 40 kmph.

    The IMD stated that rain will likely occur in all parts of the state till May 12. The INCOIS stated that there is a possibility of a high wave of 0.5 to 1.6 meters and a sea storm on the Kerala coast till 11.30 tonight and the speed of the wave is likely to vary between 15 cm and 50 cm per second due to black sea phenomenon.

    Fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, it is advised to stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities and keep the fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely tied up in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 8:56 AM IST
