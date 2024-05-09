Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Were Dino Morea, John Abraham not in talking terms because of Bipasha Basu? Here's what we know

    After dating Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham dated for around nine years and parted ways in 2011.

    First Published May 9, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    Dino Morea finally spoke up about his 'rivalry' with John Abraham. In a recent interview, the actor said that tales of his feud with John first surfaced when he split from Bipasha Basu, who then began dating the 'Pathaan' actor.

    Dino Morea's statement

    "We never had a rivalry. We used to speak and have fun with each other. People began to speculate about our rivalry when I broke up with Bipasha and he began dating her. People started thinking he was dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry, and the media fueled it."

    The 48-year-old actor clarified that "never been any rivalry" between him and John. He said they frequently texted each other and commended John, stating, "I am pleased to see where he is now. Because when we first started, people said models couldn't act, but we proved them wrong. John has done exceptionally well. I take my hat off to the guy; he handled himself admirably."

    Dino further claimed that Bipasha began seeing John a year after breaking up with him. The actor went on to say that he was already dating someone else at the time. "I'm explaining it after years. I and Bipasha broke up, and about a year later, they began dating, while I began dating someone else. So, why is there any animosity? People assumed John had taken my fiancée, but this was far from the truth. The three of us used to talk, but somebody turned it into something else," he explained.

    Dino Morea met Bipasha through a common friend and the two fell in love. The two began dating in 1996 but broke up while filming their 2002 feature, Raaz. Dino recalled their breakup, saying, "She came from Calcutta, and I arrived from Bangalore. We were introduced via a mutual friend, and she organized a blind date. I recently found out that a supermodel is on the way, and I used to be one. We went on a blind date, which was unusual, but we began dating soon after. It was fantastic since we were both starting."

    Bipasha Basu and John Abraham dated for around nine years and parted ways in 2011. 

