Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We'll see where it leads us' - Avram Glazer on Manchester United's potential sale

    Manchester United dominates the headlines, as it is supposedly up for sale, with the Glazers considering new investment options. Meanwhile, here's what co-owner Avram Glazer has to say.

    football We will see where it leads us - Avram Glazer on Manchester United potential sale-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United have been in the news since Tuesday night when it let go of sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and announced plans for new investments into the club, including a potential sale, just hours later. The announcement is welcome news for most United fans, who have been frustrated since the Glazers' takeover in 2005. Notably, the decision by the American-based owners might have been triggered after Ronaldo's scathing interview with football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV, where he criticised the owners for ruining the club and not caring about it. Meanwhile, co-owner Avram Glazer spoke on the latest decision by the club.

    Chatting with Sky News at the West Palm Beach in Florida, Avram declared, "As we announced, the board went through a process, and it's decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives – and that's what we're doing. We'll see where it leads us."

    ALSO READ: Is Sir Jim Ratcliffe bidding for Manchester United ownership from Glazers?

    On being asked about letting Ronaldo go after his unpopular interview with Morgan, Avram mentioned, "Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo – he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club, and I wish him the best luck in the future."

    Although there is no clarity if the Glazers would be willing to sell the club entirely, since the option exists, a suitable offer, something above £5 billion, could be convincing enough for them to sell. United has failed to replicate the same success as under Sir Alex Ferguson since his departure in 2013. Also, fans have been frustrated at the Glazers' lack of investment in the club, especially in infrastructure and development.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, URU vs KOR, Uruguay vs South Korea: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, URU vs KOR: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    football ISL 2022-23: Fresh off thrilling wins, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in Matchweek 8 opener snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off thrilling wins, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in Matchweek 8 opener

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Is a high-scoring game on the cards against Odisha FC? Chennaiyin FC boss Brdaric comments-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Is a high-scoring game on the cards? Chennaiyin boss Brdaric comments

    football The great wall of Belgium! Fans go berserk after Courtois saves penalty in Qatar World Cup 2022 tie against Canada meme snt

    The great wall of Belgium! Fans go berserk after Courtois saves penalty in World Cup 2022 tie against Canada

    football Peter Drury magic again! Fans elated to hear poetic commentator during Belgium vs Canada Qatar World Cup 2022 clash snt

    Peter Drury magic again! Fans elated to hear poetic commentator during Belgium vs Canada World Cup 2022 clash

    Recent Stories

    SC to form 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims - adt

    SC to form 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims

    Who is John McFall the physically disabled surgeon in ESA class of 2022 astronauts gcw

    Who is John McFall, the physically disabled surgeon in ESA’s class of 2022 astronauts?

    Kabali 'road show' continues; lifts KSRTC bus with his tusks

    Kabali 'road show' continues; lifts KSRTC bus with his tusks

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark - adt

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court seeks report on bridges, their condition in state AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court seeks report on bridges, their condition in state

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon