'We'll see where it leads us' - Avram Glazer on Manchester United's potential sale

Manchester United dominates the headlines, as it is supposedly up for sale, with the Glazers considering new investment options. Meanwhile, here's what co-owner Avram Glazer has to say.

English giants Manchester United have been in the news since Tuesday night when it let go of sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and announced plans for new investments into the club, including a potential sale, just hours later. The announcement is welcome news for most United fans, who have been frustrated since the Glazers' takeover in 2005. Notably, the decision by the American-based owners might have been triggered after Ronaldo's scathing interview with football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV, where he criticised the owners for ruining the club and not caring about it. Meanwhile, co-owner Avram Glazer spoke on the latest decision by the club.

Chatting with Sky News at the West Palm Beach in Florida, Avram declared, "As we announced, the board went through a process, and it's decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives – and that's what we're doing. We'll see where it leads us."

On being asked about letting Ronaldo go after his unpopular interview with Morgan, Avram mentioned, "Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo – he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club, and I wish him the best luck in the future."

Although there is no clarity if the Glazers would be willing to sell the club entirely, since the option exists, a suitable offer, something above £5 billion, could be convincing enough for them to sell. United has failed to replicate the same success as under Sir Alex Ferguson since his departure in 2013. Also, fans have been frustrated at the Glazers' lack of investment in the club, especially in infrastructure and development.