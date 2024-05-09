Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru rains cause chaos: Over 150 trees toppled, road collapses near under construction metro

    Torrential rains in Bengaluru caused a landslide at a metro construction site, felled over 150 trees, and led to widespread flooding, severely disrupting the city. The storm lasted about 30 minutes, with areas like Dodda Bidarkal recording up to 6.6 cm of rainfall. The BBMP is managing the cleanup and addressing over 200 complaints from residents.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 9, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

    Torrential rains that struck Bengaluru on Wednesday evening have led to significant disruptions throughout the city, including a landslide at a metro station under construction in Pottery Town. The deluge, which lasted from around 5 PM, resulted in fallen trees, blocked roads, and extensive property damage, creating chaotic scenes that quickly spread across social media.

    The sudden landslide disrupted the roadway adjacent to the metro site, completely severing the connection between the two ends of the road. Authorities have since barricaded the affected area and closed the road to all traffic. 

    Bengaluru rains create havoc: Cyclone triggers hailstorm, fallen trees disrupt traffic

    The storm, characterized by fierce winds and heavy rain, lasted between 20 to 30 minutes, causing widespread damage, particularly in the eastern parts of the city and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported that the Rajarajeshwari Nagar area alone saw 70 trees and large branches come down, while 24 fell in the eastern zone and 30 in the western zone, amounting to over 150 incidents citywide.

    Despite an average rainfall of just 1.4 cm across the city, certain areas recorded much higher totals. Dodda Bidarkal topped the chart with 6.6 cm of rainfall, followed by 5.1 cm in both Nayandanahalli and RR Nagar, among others. The uneven distribution of rain led to acute effects in some neighbourhoods, exacerbating the impact on residents and infrastructure.

    One severe incident occurred in Vasantnagar, where a tree fell onto an auto-rickshaw due to the storm, destroying the vehicle. The driver narrowly escaped with minor injuries. This event is just one of many where falling trees caused substantial damage to vehicles throughout the city. The intense rainfall also overwhelmed the city’s drainage system, resulting in heavy water flow over roads, underpasses, and flyovers, leaving many motorists stranded.

    Karnataka: Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink

    Following the storm, the city corporation's helpline was inundated with over 200 complaints, primarily concerning fallen trees and waterlogged streets, indicating the scale of the exigency faced by municipal services and first responders.

    City officials continue to assess the damage and coordinate cleanup and repair efforts. Residents are urged to report any new incidents of blockages or damage, as the city works to return to normalcy. The BBMP has been actively updating the public and coordinating with emergency services to manage the aftermath of the storm and ensure safety for all residents in the affected areas. 

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 8:33 AM IST
