    Manchester United for sale: Is David Beckham keen on buying club from the Glazers?

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

    The Glazer family has put Manchester United up for sale and former club legend David Beckham is reportedly open to negotiating a price for the Premier League giants.

    The corridors of Old Trafford have witnessed hectic parleys this week. What started with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's interview ended with the Glazer family putting Manchester United up for sale. With the world's focus on the Qatar World Cup 2022, reports are emerging that former club legend and Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham, is open to negotiating a price for the club.

    Beckham reportedly is willing to speak with any prospective purchasers of Manchester United, according to reports in the English press. The former footballer might lead an investment group to purchase the club even if he lacks the funds to buy one of the Premier League's biggest clubs alone.

    According to The Times, Beckham would like to rejoin the organisation in a managerial position. The Glazers may be amenable to the idea, given the Englishman's sentimental attachment to United and the continued love of the club's supporters. Beckham has previously been contacted by a number of investors in the past.

    The Times also claims that a number of investors have previously approached Beckham, but no further action was ever taken. The former England captain is reportedly eager to put together a specific offer this time around now that the Glazers have formally announced that the club is up for sale.

    After 17 years as United's owners, the Glazer family, who have encountered tremendous criticism during their stay, declared on Tuesday that they might be open to selling the club. In their statement, the current owners of the Old Trafford team said they would consider all options, including "new investment in the club, a sale or other transactions".

    United currently sits fifth in the Premier League, 11 points behind the Arsenal leaders. Avram and Joel Glazer, the club's executive co-chairmen and directors, said, "We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximises the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future."

    The statement acknowledged the necessity of funding stadium renovations. With a 74,000-capacity, Old Trafford is still England's biggest club stadium, but a lot has stayed the same since 2006. Something that Ronaldo spoke openly about in his 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan.

    Apart from highlighting the lack of development at the Theatre of Dreams since his first spell, the Portuguese talisman also claimed he felt betrayed by the club he had joined as a teenager in 2003. Ronaldo, who returned for a second spell in the summer of 2021, also voiced his 'disrespect' for new manager Erik ten Hag and claimed the Glazers "don't care about the club".

