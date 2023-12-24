Luke Shaw issues strong warning as Manchester United faces crisis after West Ham loss

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw delivers a powerful message, emphasising that there are no excuses for the team's recent poor form following a defeat against West Ham. Shaw addresses concerns about goal-scoring struggles, hints at a lack of confidence, and urges the squad to stay positive ahead of a crucial game against Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw issues a stern warning to Manchester United following their defeat against West Ham, emphasizing that the team cannot make excuses for their poor form. The left-back expressed frustration with the ongoing goal drought, acknowledging a lack of confidence within the squad. Despite the challenging situation, Shaw stressed the importance of staying positive and regaining momentum ahead of the upcoming game against Aston Villa. He refused to attribute United's struggles to injuries, insisting that every player stepping onto the pitch for Manchester United must be capable of securing victories. Shaw emphasized the need for self-reflection, questioning the team's performance and urging them to rise to the standards expected from one of the world's biggest football clubs.

"Just not good enough," Shaw told TNT Sports after the final whistle. "We have to win games. That's it. We keep losing games and losing points and making things hard for ourselves.

"First half, we controlled the game. I think we had chances again. If we score the first goal, maybe the results are different, but we don't.

"We suffered in that second half. It's not good enough."

He added: "The second goal, it's a mistake, but that doesn't matter. From the start of the second half, we weren't the same as the first half and that's why I'm here now and we've lost three points. Again."

On United's goalscoring woes, Shaw conceded a lack of confidence appears to be plaguing the squad.

"I don't know. It's tough to think what's going on," he said. "I think maybe we're just not creating enough, and then when we do, we're not clinical.

"I think maybe it could be a lack of confidence at the moment. That's normal in football, but we have to try and keep staying positive. We've got another big game coming up against Aston Villa so we can't feel sorry for ourselves, we have to pick ourselves up and go again.

"We can't keep dropping points. We have to win games.

"It's our job. We have to stay positive. This is Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's not good enough, what we're doing, the results that are coming, and we know that. We have to dig deep, look at ourselves in the mirror, question ourselves and go from there."

Shaw declined to blame United's ongoing injury struggles for the team's disappointing form and argued the squad should be strong enough to cope with any setback.

"No excuses," he warned. "This is Manchester United.

"Any player that steps out on that pitch has to be good enough to win games. That's that. We can't look at excuses. Of course it's tough, there's a lot of injuries, but if you look across the Premier League, a lot of teams have been picking up injuries, so we can't be making excuses. We know it's not good enough."

