    Arsenal affirms commitment to fans and rejects European Super League revival

    Arsenal, led by manager Mikel Arteta, has declared that the club will not participate in any revived European Super League proposal. Emphasizing the importance of football fans.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    Mikel Arteta emphasised the importance of prioritising fans as Arsenal confirmed their decision not to be part of a proposed revised European Super League. Arsenal, previously part of the initial group of 12 clubs that signed up for the breakaway league in 2021, distanced themselves from the project, which ultimately collapsed. Following a European Court of Justice ruling against UEFA's actions, the Super League promoters announced plans for a new 64-team tournament.

    In a statement, Arsenal reiterated their unchanged stance regarding the European Super League and affirmed their commitment to participating in UEFA competitions, collaborating with fellow European clubs and the European Club Association (ECA).

    Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of a Premier League clash with Liverpool, Arteta underscored the significance of football supporters and their passion for the game. He stated that fans are the main reason the game belongs to them and the players, highlighting the need to value their opinions.

    As only Real Madrid and Barcelona remain publicly associated with the Super League, Arteta expressed uncertainty about its future, acknowledging that opinions and commitments could change over time. He praised the beauty of the Premier League, describing it as a privileged competition with unpredictability and excitement in every game, factors that captivate football supporters.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 8:23 PM IST
