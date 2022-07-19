Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi's dribble followed by Mbappe's goal in PSG training session impresses fans

    Lionel Messi provided a brilliant assist for Kylian Mbappe in PSG's pre-season training, and fans would hope to see more of that when the 2022-23 season starts.

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    In Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pre-season practise, sensational striker Kylian Mbappe received an excellent assist from the legendary Lionel Messi, and fans are eager to see more of it when the 2022-23 season begins.

    Given that the 23-year-old Frenchman rejected Real Madrid's offer to stay with the Parisian club, Messi and Mbappe might be a very dangerous pairing if they begin to gel more. As the video below demonstrates, they appear to be gaining momentum.

    After Barcelona's financial troubles prevented them from keeping the Argentine superstar at the Nou Camp after his contract expired, he made a shock move to the Ligue 1 champions last summer.

    Also read: PSG unveil away kit for 2022-23; fans celebrate homage to Parc des Princes stadium

    The seven-time Ballon d'Or did not perform up to par in his Ligue 1 debut season, scoring just six league goals, his lowest total since his one goal in his 2004–05 debut season (when he made just seven appearances).

    Although he didn't score many goals himself, the legendary striker was still adept at assisting his teammates. In 26 league games, Messi contributed 14 assists, making up for some of his goal-scoring shortcomings and helping PSG win the championship once more.

    PSG fans would be hoping that Mbappe and Messi can have a special partnership now that he has decided to stay put. The duo will have the entire summer to work on their relationship, and the assist in training is undoubtedly one of the first steps. 

    Also read: PSG fans convinced Neymar snubbed Mbappe to train with Messi as video goes viral

    Mauricio Pochettino was sacked from PSG this summer and replaced by Christophe Galtier, who had previously guided Lille to the 2021 league championship. Director of football Leonardo also left, and Luis Campos took his position. 

    Galtier will be aiming to get the Argentine legend to score more goals, but he has already been letting them slip in pre-season, giving Sergio Ramos, of all players, the responsibility of taking penalties.

    As the French juggernauts attempt to win the Champions League finally, the new manager will be looking to establish a better balance between Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar. The Brazilian could still be sold this summer, with the forward reportedly being offered a shirt number at Newcastle United. Fans believe by the looks of pre-season, Mbappe and Messi wouldn't be too lost without him.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to the viral video:

