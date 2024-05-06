Malayalee from India Box-Office Collection: Nivin Pauly starrer mints Rs 7 crore after 5 days of its release

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film Malayalee from India features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Srinivasan, Senthil Krishna, and Manju Pillai in prominent roles. The worldwide collection of the movie is out now.

The Malayalam movie 'Malayalee from India' starring Nivin Pauly was released on May 1. The movie directed by Dijo Jose stars Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. At the same time, the collection report of the movie is out now.

The movie earned Rs 7 crore at the box office after 5 days of its release. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Srinivasan, Senthil Krishna, and Manju Pillai in prominent roles. The cinematography for the film is handled by Sudeep Ilaman, while the music is composed by Jakes Bijoy. Justin Stephen serves as the co-producer for this project. The teaser of the movie was released on April 30.

The plot revolves around an unemployed young man named Aalparambil Gopi finds himself pushed into an unexpected journey away from his home. Little does he know that this unplanned trip will lead to life-changing experiences, altering the course of his life in remarkable ways.

"Malayalee From India" is anticipated to mark Nivin Pauly's triumphant return. Following a series of films that sparked mixed reactions among audiences and critics, this one is poised to be a game-changer. The anticipation is palpable, especially after Nivin's impressive cameo in "Varshangalkku Shesham" alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan. With the dynamic duo reuniting, this time as buddies, expectations are soaring.

Latest Videos