Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple 'Let Loose' event on May 7: iPad Pro to Magic Keyboard; here's what you can expect from it

    Apple's highly anticipated 'Let Loose' event is expected to include significant updates to the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The highlights include OLED panels for the iPad Pro, a new generation M4 CPU, and a bigger 12.9-inch iPad Air.

    Apple 'Let Loose' event on May 7: iPad Pro to Magic Keyboard; here's what you can expect from it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Apple is finally preparing to unveil a substantial upgrade to its iPad portfolio on May 7, 2024, during an online event called 'Let Loose.' Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, is allegedly scheduled to conduct the online presentation, which is expected to run around 30 minutes. The event is Apple's first big event of the year, and it is expected to deliver significant changes to the iPad Pro and iPad Air, as well as potential accessory revisions.

    iPad Pro with advanced technology, faster chip & more

    According Apple reports, the launch of OLED panels for the iPad Pro will be the event's major feature. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will enhance the iPad Pro's displays to give better images with improved brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy, making the device even more powerful for creative professionals and media aficionados.

    The next iPad Pro versions are also likely to be substantially smaller than its predecessors, with the 12.9-inch model perhaps reducing by 20% and the 11-inch model by 15%. This streamlined form may be due in part to the introduction of OLED screens, but battery life remains a possible worry.

    Rumours also say that Apple will introduce its next generation faster M4 CPU with the iPad Pro series, which would provide considerable performance and efficiency advantages over the existing M3 chip. This might strengthen the iPad Pro's reputation as a formidable productivity and creative tool. However, Apple is anticipated to revamp its Mac collection later this year.

    Better camera for iPad lineup

    The iPad Pro, like the standard iPad, is rumoured to shift its front-facing camera to the landscape bezel. This modification is intended to give a more natural and intuitive experience during video conferences.

    Magic Keyboard

    Apple may also announce a revamped Magic Keyboard exclusively for the upcoming iPad Pro devices. This iteration might include an aluminium base for a more laptop-like feel, a bigger trackpad, and potentially a row of function buttons to increase productivity and usefulness.

    Apple Pencil

    The long-awaited third-generation Apple Pencil is also expected to be released tomorrow, with features like as swappable tips, Find My integration, and a potential "squeeze" motion for more control possibilities. This might meet a broader range of creative requirements and workflows.

    Announcement of iPadOS 17.5

    Apple could possibly reveal the release date for iPadOS 17.5. While significant feature improvements may be restricted, anticipate updates on Find My security and the possible addition of new games and applications. However, a more extensive OS upgrade, maybe iPadOS 18, along with iOS 18 and other enhancements, might be announced during Apple's WWDC event a month later.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 3:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to manage chat storage on your smartphone gcw

    WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to manage chat storage on your smartphone

    Indian American astronaut Sunita Williams to return to space on Boeing's maiden test flight gcw

    Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams to return to space on Boeing's maiden test flight

    Apple Watch to the rescue! Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook, team after gadget saves her life CEO responds gcw

    Apple Watch to the rescue! Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook, team after gadget saves her life; CEO responds

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details AJR

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring more changes to its chat filters; Check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring more changes to its chat filters; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Security forces release sketch of suspects in Poonch terror attack, offer Rs 20 lakh reward vkp

    Security forces release sketch of suspects in Poonch terror attack, offer Rs 20 lakh reward

    Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal granted 2-month interim bail citing medical reasons AJR

    BREAKING: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal granted 2-month interim bail citing medical reasons

    Venice to Paris: 7 romantic cities in the World ATG

    Venice to Paris: 7 romantic cities in the World

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day anr

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day

    Pakistanis work less, fight more in Dubai Pak journalist reveals why Arabs prefer Indian workers (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistanis work less, fight more in Dubai...' Pak journalist reveals why Arabs prefer Indian workers (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon