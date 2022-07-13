Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG fans convinced Neymar snubbed Mbappe to train with Messi as video goes viral

    Brazilian forward Neymar has been accused of snubbing Kylian Mbappe during PSG's training session in order to team up with Lionel Messi.

    football PSG fans convinced Neymar snubbed Mbappe to train with Messi as video goes viral snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans have accused Brazilian forward Neymar of snubbing star player Kylian Mbappe to team up with Lionel Messi during a training session ahead of the club's pre-season. The Ligue 1 champions changed their manager and sporting director this summer, but some old issues among players could remain.

    Fans on social media discuss an incident that occurred during a routine training exercise. On the field, players were forced to team up, link hands, and pull their weights back to balance one another before dashing off.

    During this drill, Mbappe, who snubbed Real Madrid to stay in PSG until 2025, appeared to be standing next to Neymar, although they were not partnered. The Brazilian waited for Messi, while the Frenchman appeared to be waiting for a coach.

    Also read: Galtier era begins: Messi, Neymar, Ramos and more return for PSG's pre-season training

    One fan account tweeted, "Neymar ignored Mbappe for Messi. Watch closely!" Others, though, feel that Mbappe was merely waiting for the coach and that everything went according to plan throughout the drill.

    Neymar and Mbappe are entering their sixth season together in Paris. But the Brazilian superstar always seems to have a greater affinity with his former Barcelona pal Messi. The pair played together in Spain for four years before Neymar opted to quit for PSG. They finally reunited 12 months ago, when the Argentine icon was forced to leave the Catalan club due to their financial woes.

    The trio in Paris created a tantalising offensive with Mbappe, but it hasn't yet produced the desired outcomes. PSG successfully captured the Ligue 1 championship last year while Mauricio Pochettino was their manager. But the Argentine's position was essentially lost when the Parisian club was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. 

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Messi received criticism for his efforts in Ligue 1 during his first season there. Despite this, in 34 games, he did manage 11 goals and 15 assists. Mbappe, on the other hand, had a tremendous season, tallying 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 games. He finally signed a new three-year contract with PSG before the season ended. Weeks late, PSG appointed Christophe Galtier as Pochettino's replacement.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ravichandran Ashwin take: Unfair to be not ruled LBW leg-before-wicket upon switch hit-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin's take: 'Unfair to be not ruled LBW upon switch hit'

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra aims to bank on consistency for glory-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra aims to bank on consistency for glory

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth-ayh

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India's 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Jasprit Bumrah-Rohit Sharma show helps India go up 1-0 against England; social media jubilant-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Bumrah-Rohit show helps India go up 1-0; social media jubilant

    Recent Stories

    Ravichandran Ashwin take: Unfair to be not ruled LBW leg-before-wicket upon switch hit-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin's take: 'Unfair to be not ruled LBW upon switch hit'

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: Delhi police tighten traffic, security arrangements; check details of routes here - adt

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: Delhi police tighten traffic, security arrangements; check details of routes here

    Oppo India evaded customs duty worth Rs 4389 crore, DRI probe reveals

    Oppo India evaded customs duty worth Rs 4389 crore, DRI probe reveals

    India Jasprit Bumrah 6-for in The Oval ODI vs England takes him atop ICC ODI Player Rankings-ayh

    Jasprit Bumrah's 6-for in The Oval ODI vs England takes him atop ICC ODI Player Rankings

    Sri Lanka Crisis: From 'Go Home Gota' to 'End Nepotism' - slogans that reflect people's fury snt

    Sri Lanka Crisis: From 'Go Home Gota' to 'End Nepotism' - slogans that reflect people's fury

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon