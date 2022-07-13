PSG fans convinced Neymar snubbed Mbappe to train with Messi as video goes viral

Brazilian forward Neymar has been accused of snubbing Kylian Mbappe during PSG's training session in order to team up with Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans have accused Brazilian forward Neymar of snubbing star player Kylian Mbappe to team up with Lionel Messi during a training session ahead of the club's pre-season. The Ligue 1 champions changed their manager and sporting director this summer, but some old issues among players could remain.

Fans on social media discuss an incident that occurred during a routine training exercise. On the field, players were forced to team up, link hands, and pull their weights back to balance one another before dashing off.

During this drill, Mbappe, who snubbed Real Madrid to stay in PSG until 2025, appeared to be standing next to Neymar, although they were not partnered. The Brazilian waited for Messi, while the Frenchman appeared to be waiting for a coach.

Also read: Galtier era begins: Messi, Neymar, Ramos and more return for PSG's pre-season training

One fan account tweeted, "Neymar ignored Mbappe for Messi. Watch closely!" Others, though, feel that Mbappe was merely waiting for the coach and that everything went according to plan throughout the drill.

Neymar and Mbappe are entering their sixth season together in Paris. But the Brazilian superstar always seems to have a greater affinity with his former Barcelona pal Messi. The pair played together in Spain for four years before Neymar opted to quit for PSG. They finally reunited 12 months ago, when the Argentine icon was forced to leave the Catalan club due to their financial woes.

The trio in Paris created a tantalising offensive with Mbappe, but it hasn't yet produced the desired outcomes. PSG successfully captured the Ligue 1 championship last year while Mauricio Pochettino was their manager. But the Argentine's position was essentially lost when the Parisian club was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

Messi received criticism for his efforts in Ligue 1 during his first season there. Despite this, in 34 games, he did manage 11 goals and 15 assists. Mbappe, on the other hand, had a tremendous season, tallying 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 games. He finally signed a new three-year contract with PSG before the season ended. Weeks late, PSG appointed Christophe Galtier as Pochettino's replacement.