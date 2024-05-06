Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Olympics 2024: India's men's and women's 4x400m relay teams book spots in Paris Games

    Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams secured their places in the Paris Olympics by finishing second in their respective heats at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau. The women's team clocked 3:29.35, and the men's team finished in 3:03.23. This achievement adds to India's contingent of 19 track and field athletes heading to Paris, including Neeraj Chopra

    Olympics 2024: India's men's and women's 4x400m relay teams book spots in Paris Games
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 7:46 AM IST

    India's men's and women's 4x400m relay teams secured their spots in the Paris Olympics by clinching second place in their respective second-round heats at the World Athletics Relays Nassau (Bahamas) on Monday. In the women’s event, Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan combined to clock 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds, finishing behind Jamaica (3:28.54) in heat one and securing their ticket to the Paris Games.

    Similarly, the men's team comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob finished their heat in 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds, placing second behind the USA (2:59.95).

    The top two teams from each of the three heats in the second round were guaranteed spots at the Olympics scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

    Previously, the Indian women’s team had placed fifth in the first-round qualifying heat with a time of 3 minutes and 29.74 seconds.

    Unfortunately, the men's team did not finish the first-round qualifying heat as Rajesh Ramesh withdrew midway due to cramps.

    With these achievements, India now boasts 19 track and field athletes headed to Paris, including defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra.

    The athletics events at the Games will commence on August 1.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 7:46 AM IST
