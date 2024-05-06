Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal granted 2-month interim bail citing medical reasons

    The court directed Goyal to surrender his passport as part of the conditions for his bail. The 75-year-old businessman sought interim bail citing medical and humanitarian reasons, highlighting his battle with cancer, along with his wife, Anita Goyal.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    The Bombay High Court on Monday (May 6) granted interim bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for a period of two months on medical grounds. Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, secured bail after a single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar ordered him to pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and mandated that he not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court.

    The court directed Goyal to surrender his passport as part of the conditions for his bail. The 75-year-old businessman sought interim bail citing medical and humanitarian reasons, highlighting his battle with cancer, along with his wife, Anita Goyal.

    Karnataka: Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink

    Goyal's arrest in September 2023 stemmed from allegations of laundering money and siphoning off loans worth ₹538.62 crore from Canara Bank, which were provided to Jet Airways.

    His wife, Anita Goyal, was also arrested in November 2023 in connection with the same case. While the special court denied bail to Naresh Goyal in February, it permitted him to seek medical treatment at a private hospital.

    Goyal subsequently approached the Bombay High Court, seeking bail based on the merits of the case and citing his deteriorating health conditions. During the hearing, Goyal's counsel stressing the humanitarian aspect, highlighting the mental strain caused by his wife's health condition and expressing his desire to be with her during her medical treatment.

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details

    However, the ED opposed the plea, citing the lack of a recent medical report, and suggested an extension of Goyal's hospitalization for four weeks before reassessing his situation.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
