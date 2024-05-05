Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: KKR dominates LSG with a crushing 98-run win away from home

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) showcase their dominance with a comprehensive victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a T20 cricket showdown. This match summary highlights KKR's stellar performance and its implications for the playoff race.

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR dominates LSG with a crushing 98-run win away from home osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

    In a commanding performance, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a resounding 98-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), firmly positioning themselves for a playoff berth. LSG's Net Run Rate (NRR) suffered a significant blow, leaving them in need of convincing wins to solidify their place in the final four.

    Facing a daunting target of 236, LSG faced early setbacks as opener Arshin Kulkarni was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, courtesy of a remarkable fielding effort by Ramandeep Singh. Although KL Rahul and Marcus Stonis managed to build a partnership, LSG's fortunes quickly waned following Rahul's departure. With Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy tightening the screws, Andre Russell's crucial wickets further dashed LSG's hopes. Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana's combined effort led to LSG's downfall, bundling them out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

    Earlier, KKR, opting to bat first, amassed a colossal total of 235 runs, marking the highest T20 score at Ekana. Narine and Phil Salt provided a blazing start, laying the foundation for KKR's onslaught. While Salt's departure for a brisk 32 had minimal impact, Narine continued his onslaught, reaching a scintillating 27-ball half-century. Despite some resistance from LSG, Narine's explosive 81-run knock was instrumental. Ramandeep Singh's quickfire 25* and skipper Shreyas Iyer's contribution of 23 runs propelled KKR to a record-setting total, effectively defended by the visitors.

    Also Read: Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket West Indies addresses safety concerns amid T20 World Cup terror threat osf

    Cricket West Indies addresses safety concerns amid T20 World Cup terror threat

    cricket Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph osf

    Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's Harshit Rana faces playful tease over 'Flying Kiss' celebration (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's Harshit Rana faces playful tease over 'Flying Kiss' celebration (WATCH)

    cricket ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development osf

    ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 28-run victory over Punjab Kings with strong bowling effort osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 28-run victory over Punjab Kings with strong bowling effort

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Carlos Alcaraz: 8 quotes by the Spanish tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Carlos Alcaraz: 8 quotes by the Spanish tennis star

    Cricket West Indies addresses safety concerns amid T20 World Cup terror threat osf

    Cricket West Indies addresses safety concerns amid T20 World Cup terror threat

    Tennis Happy Birthday Aryna Sabalenka: Top 10 quotes by the Tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Aryna Sabalenka: Top 10 quotes by the Tennis star

    cricket Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph osf

    Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph

    Cricket From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; Top 10 richest Indian cricketers osf

    From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Top 10 richest Indian cricketers

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon