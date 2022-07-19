Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG unveil away kit for 2022-23; fans celebrate homage to Parc des Princes stadium

    On the away kit for 2022-23 season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) says, "The pieces pay tribute to the legendary Parc des Princes stadium, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year."

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has unveiled its new away kit for the 2022–23 season. In the latest Jordan partnership, the Ligue 1 champions pay homage to their legendary Parc des Princes stadium, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Having been opened back in 1972, a grey offering from PSG is intended to offer a nod towards a famous venue.

    The French heavyweights have also created performance, training, and lifestyle lines, with NBA sensation Zion Williamson introducing the Air Jordan 5 Low PSG shoe earlier this month.

    This season, players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi will travel while sporting the new changing kit, making PSG feel at home even while they're away from their home stadium.

    Also read: PSG fans convinced Neymar snubbed Mbappe to train with Messi as video goes viral

    On the Jordan design, PSG said, "Predominantly grey with black, brown and brownish-grey variations, the pieces pay tribute to the legendary Parc des Princes stadium, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and in which PSG has played 1,147 matches to date."

    The Parisian club's away jersey, and an assortment of lifestyle items are available now for early access through the official PSG store and the Nike store.

    The rest of the collection can be pre-ordered through the PSG store and released in shops – along with the Air Jordan 5 Low PSG shoe – on July 26.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    PSG fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the new away kit, with several supporters applauding the 'clean' look. Here are some of the reactions:

