    'Kill them all': Terror threat to Champions League quarter-final matches as ISIS issues chilling warning

    ISIS issues a chilling threat targeting UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches, alarming authorities and football fans alike. The threat, published through the Al Azaim Foundation, includes photographs of targeted stadiums with a message reading "Kill them all."

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    The terrorist organisation known as ISIS, or Islamic State, has issued a chilling threat targeting UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches. The threat, spread through the Al Azaim Foundation, includes photographs threatening to attack four stadiums: Parc des Princes, Santiago Bernabeu, Metropolitan, and Emirates Stadium, with a message reading "Kill them all."

    This threat follows a previous plan revealed by the ISIS-affiliated media outlet Sarh al-Khilafah to attack fans at the Allianz Arena during the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match on March 30.

    Despite the threat, enthusiasm for tonight's matches remains high, particularly among passionate Arsenal fans. However, the threat has raised concerns among authorities and football fans alike, underscoring the ongoing security challenges faced by major sporting events.

    The UEFA Champions League, being one of the most prestigious club football competitions globally, attracts millions of viewers and spectators, making it a potential target for terrorist organizations seeking to instill fear. The reported threat by ISIS emphasises the importance of stringent security measures to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators alike.

    In response to the threat, authorities have ramped up security measures at stadiums hosting Champions League matches, deploying additional personnel and resources. Fans attending the matches are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security personnel to mitigate any potential risks or threats.

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo sees RED, raises fist towards referee during Al-Nassr's Saudi Cup defeat to Al-Hilal (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
