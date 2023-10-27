Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience

    Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for maintaining the physical attributes of a young player while gaining valuable experience.

    Football Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah Is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 7:13 PM IST

    Jurgen Klopp is of the opinion that Mohamed Salah, despite gaining experience, still maintains the physical attributes of a young player. Salah's performance off the bench in Liverpool's recent Europa League victory over Toulouse impressed Klopp, with the Egyptian surpassing Thierry Henry's European goal tally for a single Premier League club.

    In the previous weekend's win over Everton, Salah scored both goals, extending his run of scoring or assisting in 13 consecutive Premier League games at Anfield. Klopp is pleased to witness Salah's maturation on and off the pitch while still retaining his remarkable physical condition.

    Klopp mentioned that Salah's understanding of the game has grown, and he continues to be a significant threat even when he doesn't score. He emphasized that Salah's biological age doesn't match other players in their 30s, indicating his remarkable fitness and football knowledge. Klopp also admitted that he was unaware of Salah's record-breaking achievement but praised his exceptional qualities and contributions to the team.

    Liverpool is gearing up to face Nottingham Forest with Klopp expected to make several changes to the lineup, showcasing their ability to manage both Europa League and Premier League commitments.

    Despite the challenging schedule of matches, Klopp believes Liverpool can handle the rhythm and adapt to it over the course of the season.

    Also Read: Bukayo Saka nears equalling Arsenal's three-decade-old record of consecutive league games

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon